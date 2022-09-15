Countless beauty trends emerged from Black culture. Sephora wants to make sure people know that

Cut crease eyeshadow for dramatic contrast. Short hairs styled into curlicues called “laid edges.” The maximalist “beat face” makeup. These beauty trends emerged from Black culture over the decade and have recently gone mainstream. And yet, unlike Korean and French styles, many people don’t realize who first developed these techniques.

Sephora thinks this is a problem. Overlooking the origins of these trends makes it harder for Black creators and brands to take credit for the tools, ingredients, and products that they helped pioneer–and, by extension, launch successful beauty businesses. That’s why the beauty retailer approached digital agency R/GA to launch a campaign that would highlight the Black community’s contribution to the beauty industry. This campaign is the winner in the Marketing category of Fast Company‘s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards.

The short film Black Beauty Is Beauty launched in August 2021, spotlighting Black voices, creators, and founders. It shows how a Black woman patented the first hairbrush with synthetic bristles and how the “laid edge” style emerged from Black mothers creating tight coils on their children’s hair. “Our strategy was to focus on the expertise and ingenuity of the Black community,” says Katie Yoder, a creative director at R/GA. “Most people don’t understand the origins of the products they’re using.”

Sephora also launched a campaign to spur people to use a new hashtag #BlackBeauty when posting about beauty trends, products, and Black creators. While trends and products from Korea and Japan are referred to as “K beauty” or “J beauty,” there wasn’t a phrase that easily identified those that came out of Black culture. When you look up “black beauty,” you find images of horses thanks to the 1877 novel by that name. So the campaign encourages consumers to use the hashtag #BlackBeauty on all content related to looks, brands, and products from Black culture in order to give them better representation online. This resulted in a seven-fold spike in searches around Black beauty content. “There are biases that exist in the everyday search experience,” says Ellie Bamford, R/GA’s head of media. “We wanted to change that, driving Black beauty trends to the top of the search results.”