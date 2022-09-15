Android users can now communicate using facial gestures

Android users can now play music, order delivery, and text a friend simply by raising their eyebrows or smiling at their phone’s camera. Launched last fall and built into the Android 12 operating system, the Camera Switches accessibility feature was developed by Google’s multidisciplinary Creative Lab to ensure that people of all physical abilities can communicate through a digital interface. It’s the winner in the Impact category of Fast Company‘s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards.

Google project designer Zebedee Pedersen was initially inspired to explore how gestures could be incorporated into a device after watching a video featuring guitarist Jason Becker. Becker developed ALS in his 20s and lost the ability to speak–he now communicates primarily through eye movements and uses a computer to compose music. Pedersen wondered if Androids could function similarly to these sophisticated computer systems, noting that the high cost of existing technology had rendered conversation unattainable for many. Pedersen hoped that a cellphone’s universality would mitigate this issue. “This is one [idea] where [we asked], ‘Hey, can you boil it down to afford it?'” he says, with the goal that it would be available to anyone with an Android phone. The team partnered with Google speech and language therapists, who connected their external clients with the designers. “We find a group of users to partner with us on the journey, and kind of co-create with us,” says Robert Wong, cofounder of Google Creative Lab.

Working directly with people who have motor limitations informed many of the interface’s features. After discovering, for example, that even people with the same condition have different physical abilities, the team created an option that allows users to personalize their “gesture size.” The development process for Camera Switches was significantly different than that of traditional products. Often, Google Creative Lab uses what are called “sensible defaults” for products that are designed to cater toward a majority of users.

But in this case, the team wanted the end result to be much more customizable. “One of the things we learned, that was the complete opposite, was to give people loads of control,” says Pedersen. “We wanted to inform as much as possible from the user’s point of view, because that is absolutely at the core of what we were doing.” Wong says that Camera Switches were built to be inclusive and to expand the Android user base, rather than serving its already existing majority. “To me it’s always about access, and just not leaving anyone behind,” he says.

This story is part of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world.