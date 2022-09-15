Airbnb’s new categories have amassed 180 million views and counting

Most people’s travel bucket lists are centered on a handful of cities, such as New York, Paris, and Rome. Airbnb’s biggest redesign in a decade , which debuted in May, is built to pull us out of this rut and direct us toward the more than 100,000 other destinations across the globe where it has listings. And that’s why it’s won our 2022 Innovation by Design award for Hospitality.

Airbnb’s new interface de-emphasizes the search bar that asks where you want to go and instead offers 56 categories that question what you want to do when you get there. Plan to taste wine? Airbnb suggests a home in Michigan City, Indiana, instead of Sonoma. Hope to visit an island? Maybe try a cabin in Swansboro, North Carolina. Dream of sleeping in a castle? Consider Lago Vista, Texas.

“Our general point of view is to spread out tourism,” says Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky.

For Airbnb hosts, the categories make it easier to compete with more popular destinations. For Airbnb, the redesign increases its inventory of desirable properties by shining a light on their best features. Airbnb reports that within four months of launch, the new categories received more than 180 million views.