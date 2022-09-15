This sleek vacuum will clean your floors and improve air quality in the process

But there’s a lot going on beneath that restrained aesthetic. Airsign was founded by New York-based industrial designer Joseph Guerra, who spent two years creating a product that can effectively trap dust, dirt, and debris while also improving air quality via a HEPA-14 filtration system. “We interviewed a lot of people in the research process, and we found that 90% of people are unhappy with their vacuum,” Guerra says adding that he was looking for a challenge, “I was trying to find a device that everyone has that is complicated and hard to design. Vacuum cleaners represent a quarter of all home devices in the U.S., so this is a big market.” Airsign’s HEPA Vacuum is the winner in the Home category in Fast Company‘s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards.

Eschewing trendy upright models, he opted for a retro canister design, which sits on the floor and allows for a bigger, more powerful engine. (It’s still relatively compact: slightly bigger than a home printer and weighing about 11 pounds.) “Often the problem with bigger vacuums is that there’s no place to put them. We wanted to make sure this was compact and could be folded down,” Guerra says. He also decided to create a vacuum that still plugs in, so that it could last longer. “Vacuums with batteries that are cordless are tough because batteries always die, and it gets worse through their lifetime. Every consumer report will tell you that a vacuum with a cord is qualitatively better.” The Airsign vacuum is designed to be used for 10 years, far longer than most vacuums, and to be effective at grabbing pet hair and particles that cause allergies.

The vacuum itself is made from 20% recycled plastic, and its 100 different parts can be easily dismantled, repaired, and recycled because the modular components are screwed (rather than glued) together and left unpainted. To top it off, Guerra created a dust bag made almost entirely of biodegradable unbleached paper. “We wanted to make a product that works great using the fewest possible resources,” Guerra says. “And we wanted it to look good.” The $295 vacuum is now sold through both Airsign’s website and the MoMA Design Store.