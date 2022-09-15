This 3-year-old startup aims to make banking smoother for migrants

Immigrant life can be lonely. That’s why Majority, a startup banking solution for migrants, has built its brand around the idea of community. Instead of charging fees, it offers a monthly membership, which covers core banking services as well as perks like discounted international calls. “Details matter,” says Magnus Larsson, cofounder and CEO of the three-year-old company, which won in the Finance category of Fast Company‘s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards.

To make Majority welcoming during the sign-up process, in particular, Larsson and his team added a feature this year that makes it possible to open an account without a Social Security number. On the back end, Majority matches information from the customer’s home-country ID and proof of residence to a set of identity databases. The customer, meanwhile, is guided through a seamless mobile experience in the language of their choice.

This story is part of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world.