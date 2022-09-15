This platform lets you donate old clothes to be turned into new, luxury garments

London-based designer and LVMH prize-winner Priya Ahluwalia partnered with Microsoft last year to create Circulate, a platform that lets people donate their clothes to her brand. She then uses those clothes to create new designs. This way, fans who may not be able to purchase one of her pricier garments can still engage with the brand by helping create them. Launched In November 2021, Ahluwalia: Circulate is a new model for scaling upcycling, and it’s the winner in the Fashion and Beauty category of Fast Company‘s 2022 Innovation by DesignAwards.

You have always used deadstock or repurposed fabric to make your designs. What were the challenges you encountered finding enough supply? My mom is Indian and my dad is Nigerian. When I went to visit my dad in Nigeria, I noticed lots of people wearing sort of very obvious secondhand Western clothes. I started to research it and I learned a lot about the secondhand clothing industry and how it relies on the global South taking the brunt of things people in the West don’t want anymore. I visited my mom in India and went to the global capital of recycled garments in the world, Panipat. I realized there was really a problem. That was a turning point for me. I wanted to be a designer but I wanted to do it in a responsible way. Early on, I was driving around the U.K., to Margate, to Bradford, to find old clothing and material. As the brand grew, it became really tough to find enough material to keep producing. How did the idea for Ahluwalia: Circulate come about?

Microsoft came to me to do a virtual reality show. I went back to them and [brought up] the business problem I needed to solve. I wanted to build a platform where I could crowdsource clothing from the Alhuwalia community. They were immediately supportive. We worked with agency A_DA to build the platform. How does it work? We put out a call to the community over email saying that we are crowdsourcing for a new collection and we say what we are looking for. For example, we might be looking for denim. If someone has an item to donate, they can go on the platform, take and upload photos of what they have, and answer a few quality control questions. Once it’s approved, we send them a prepaid postage label for them to send it to us. They get points that they can use to get discounts from the brand.

What was the biggest challenge you encountered building the platform? The challenge is actually keeping people engaged in this system, and [get them to] keep donating. We needed to make sure the user didn’t have too many steps to take to give stuff to the project. We also had to make the site engaging and in keeping with the visual language of my brand. What has the response been like?

The community has really enjoyed the project. A lot of people were submitting things for the last collection, and we’re about to put out another call. It does have limitations: At the moment the platform still doesn’t drive enough product. I’d like to evolve the platform so that in the future, we’re not just working B2C, we can also work B2B and use the platform to get material from businesses and bigger companies that have stuff they don’t need. This story is part of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world.