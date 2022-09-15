This flat piece of wood morphs into a chair in just 12 hours

Humans have used wood as a construction material for over 10,000 years —shredding, sawing, steaming, gluing, and 3D-printing it into increasingly innovative shapes. But new technology now promises equally innovative shapes without any of the manual labor.

Developed by researchers at the University of Stuttgart, HygroShape is an ingenious concept for a flat-packed chair that can naturally shape itself in 8-12 hours after you unpack it. A winner in the Experimental category of this year’s Innovation By Design Awards, the concept demonstrates a completely new way of working with wood–whether that’s to make a lounge chair, or construct load-bearing walls.

Freshly cut timber naturally comes with high water content. After slicing a tree into planks, the team uses special software to analyze that water content, which helps them understand how the wood will bend as it dries out naturally. Using a computational design tool, they pick out the planks that will bend in a similar way and assemble them into a sandwich of thin flat boards. The resulting flat-pack piece is then packed in moisture-trapping packaging until you unwrap it at home. The team has already built a prototype chair, as well as 12 lounge chairs to be sold through a company called Hylo Tech, cofounded by researchers Dylan Wood and Laura Kiesewetter.

Furniture, however, is only the beginning. Together with students at the University of Stuttgart, the team is now building a small pavilion that will unfurl like a flower–no cranes necessary. And in Switzerland, they’re developing load-bearing curved walls for a five-story office building. “Furniture shows how you can make something really nice and showcase that type of movement as an experience, but building components are much more practical,” says Wood, noting the technology is particularly useful for larger-scale curved elements that require more infrastructure and people to build.