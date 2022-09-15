How a Frida Kahlo exhibit reinvented the spectacle of immersive art

Immersive art experiences have become almost as familiar as they are successful. Whether highlighting the works of Gustav Klimt or Vincent Van Gogh, these room-scaled and projection-based digital experiences are becoming a highly sought after way for museums and cultural institutions to present art in a new light. Most, though, are simply that: old art shown in a slightly different format.

For an immersive experience on the art of Mexican painter Frida Kahlo, the Madrid-based cultural events producer Acciona Cultura wanted to push the emerging genre in a more interesting direction. “From the beginning, one of our main goals was to do something that’s different,” says Carla Virginia Prat Perxachs, a museologist who helped create the project. “We didn’t want for the immersive gallery to be a Powerpoint display of just images. We wanted to do a reinterpretation of her work through her life story.”

“Life and Work of Frida Kahlo,” which debuted in Madrid in December, reinvented the immersive art spectacle as a narrative experience, and it’s the winner of Fast Company‘s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards in the Experience Design category. In the exhibit, actors narrate scenes from Kahlo’s life and an original score heightens the drama of her career and personal challenges, all while dozens of projectors fill an empty room with detailed images of her paintings. Kahlo’s personal diaries are the basis for all of her dialog in the show. “We didn’t write anything. Everything is from her,” Prat Perxachs says. The curators also put her work and life in context with the words of others, from contemporaries to critics to art historians.

Framing the story was a particular challenge, Prat Perxachs says. “It is complicated to work with Frida. Not just for the fact that everyone knows her or has an idea about her, but iconographically her artwork is complicated,” she says. “And her story is not easy.”