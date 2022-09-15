How a Frida Kahlo exhibit reinvented the spectacle of immersive art

Immersive art experiences have become almost as familiar as they are successful. Whether highlighting the works of Gustav Klimt or Vincent Van Gogh, these room-scaled and projection-based digital experiences are becoming a highly sought after way for museums and cultural institutions to present art in a new light. Most, though, are simply that: old art shown in a slightly different format.
For an immersive experience on the art of Mexican painter Frida Kahlo, the Madrid-based cultural events producer Acciona Cultura wanted to push the emerging genre in a more interesting direction. “From the beginning, one of our main goals was to do something that’s different,” says Carla Virginia Prat Perxachs, a museologist who helped create the project. “We didn’t want for the immersive gallery to be a Powerpoint display of just images. We wanted to do a reinterpretation of her work through her life story.”
“Life and Work of Frida Kahlo,” which debuted in Madrid in December, reinvented the immersive art spectacle as a narrative experience, and it’s the winner of Fast Company‘s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards in the Experience Design category. In the exhibit, actors narrate scenes from Kahlo’s life and an original score heightens the drama of her career and personal challenges, all while dozens of projectors fill an empty room with detailed images of her paintings. Kahlo’s personal diaries are the basis for all of her dialog in the show. “We didn’t write anything. Everything is from her,” Prat Perxachs says. The curators also put her work and life in context with the words of others, from contemporaries to critics to art historians.
Framing the story was a particular challenge, Prat Perxachs says. “It is complicated to work with Frida. Not just for the fact that everyone knows her or has an idea about her, but iconographically her artwork is complicated,” she says. “And her story is not easy.”
The experience follows a narrative arc with three sections. The first focuses on Kahlo at the top of her game in the late 1930s and early ’40s, exhibiting around the world and rubbing shoulders with figures like Pablo Picasso. The second section focuses on her personal story and family origins in Mexico, as well as the two most defining events of her life: a 1925 bus crash that nearly paralyzed her and her tumultuous relationship with artist Diego Rivera. Prat Perxachs says the curatorial team was careful not to make the whole story about either of these significant events, particularly the relationship with Rivera. “We decided to portray this as she does in her diaries,” she says. “She goes from being absolutely in love to hating him completely and then at the end saying, ‘It doesn’t matter, I’m going to love you forever.'”
The third section of the experience centers around the house in Mexico where Kahlo lived, worked, and died, and the site where many of her most famous works were painted. Visitors to the experience are taken inside the home and through the notable paintings made there, all overlaid with narrated entries from Kahlo’s diaries.
A final section was added based on feedback from early visitors. Though the immersive art experience is often seen as a more engaging way of bringing art to new people, those audiences still seem to want at least some of the traditional museum experience. The feedback called for the simple scaled presentation of Kahlo’s paintings, so Prat Perxachs and her team tacked on a closing element in the show that projects paintings one at a time in their original size. “The same way you would do it in an exhibition. Just the painting hanging on the wall,” she says. “And everybody loved it.”
