Figma’s digital whiteboard makes virtual collaboration fun

“Fun is different than frivolous,” says Dylan Field, cofounder and CEO of the web-based design tool Figma.

He took that mantra to heart with last year’s launch of the digital whiteboard app FigJam. The new tool includes an array of playful features–stickies, drawing tools, an emote wheel for quick reactions, even a virtual washi tape—that approximate the contagious energy of IRL creative brainstorms. Within a few months, Figma had opened the platform to third-party developers, whose plugins and widgets have extended the app’s levity as well as its utility: a chatroom, graphing capabilities, and ice-breaker games that simulate Etch A Sketch and Connect 4.

Companies that have adopted the app span industries from automotive to banking to hospitality, and include Netflix, Nationwide, Stripe, and Twitter. Field says 70% of new FigJam users are non-designers, and 82% of weekly active users are from outside the U.S. Field credits the app’s lighthearted approach to collaboration with its widespread appeal.

“The fun part of it is actually utility,” he says. “You’re giving people that sense of psychological safety, and otherwise they might not contribute their voices.”