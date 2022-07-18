How to launch a successful marketing campaign in seven steps

I believe marketing is never an expense, but always an investment. But, like any investment, it needs to be carefully handled if you don’t want to waste or possibly even lose money. It requires planning, research, coordination between team members, realistic goal-setting, and measuring tangible results. Thankfully, there’s no need to feel overwhelmed. Here, I’ll guide you through creating and launching a successful marketing campaign step by step.

STEP 1: SET YOUR GOALS Before you start working on a marketing campaign, you need to work out precisely what you want to do. Unfortunately, abstract notions won’t cut it here. Instead, you should set goals that are both achievable and quantifiable. When in doubt, remember to make your goals “SMART”:

Specific

Measurable

Achievable

Relevant

Time-bound If, for instance, you are looking to promote a new product, ask yourself how many eyes are you hoping to get on the product? Or how many units of that product are you hoping to sell? And when do you hope to achieve these things? STEP 2: DEFINE MEANINGFUL METRICS There are thousands of methods for measuring success, and you’ll need to consider all manner of variables when analyzing your marketing campaign later. You’ll also need to consider how you will go about benchmarking data and comparing it with any previous campaigns.

Here are some metrics you may need to take into consideration: Lead generation rates

Average cost per lead

Time users spend on a page

Email list growth

Customer acquisition cost

Returns on marketing investment

Total site visits

Social media reach and impressions

Open, clickthrough, and unsubscribe rates on emails sent STEP 3: RESEARCH If you’ve run previous marketing campaigns, now is an excellent time to look at your prior metrics. What went well? What could have been different? What might need to be cut loose this time around? If the marketing campaign was a success, consider why that was. Do the same if it was considered a failure. It also pays to look at what your competitors are doing and any customer feedback you have received. You should also collect as much data as possible through market research by studying trends, communicating with customers, and referencing previous sales figures.

STEP 4: UNDERSTAND YOUR TARGET AUDIENCE Armed with your market research, you should create or refine your ideal customer personas. These are semi-fictional representations of the people most likely to buy your products or use your services. Sometimes you’ll only need one or two customer personas; other times, you’ll need several. In either case, these personas should be as detailed and life-like as possible. When creating a customer persona, consider these characteristics:

Age bracket

Gender

Education

Marital status

Number of children

Occupation and income

Hobbies

Favorite places to visit online Once you have the essential characteristics down, you can begin to ask questions about this persona, such as: Is the customer the end user?

Which social media apps are they likely to use?

What are the barriers stopping them from making a purchase?

What tone works best when communicating with them? Doing this can help you work out how best to market to your target audience and how to remove any obstacles to a successful marketing campaign. STEP 5: SET YOUR BUDGET

There’s no point planning an entire marketing campaign only to realize you don’t have the money to implement such a thing. So, it makes sense to outline a budget first. Of course, when setting your budget, you’ll need to consider your business’ current financial situation. But, you’ll also need to set realistic expectations regarding your potential profits while accounting for a margin of error. Generally speaking, you should err on the side of caution if you’re stepping into unknown territory. But, if you have run similar successful campaigns, you can likely afford to be bolder with your finances. STEP 6: WRITE YOUR PLAN You likely know the adage “Those who fail to plan plan to fail.” Such is true when it comes to creating a successful marketing campaign. Here, two documents can be of great value: a style guide and a content calendar. A style guide is a reference list designed to ensure consistency between marketing channels and team members. It covers email templates, images, colors, fonts, and much more. A content calendar is a list of all your marketing content and the dates each piece of content is due for release. Using one allows you to stay organized and on schedule.

STEP 7: ADAPT IN REAL TIME As great as it would be to launch a campaign and leave it to do its work, your marketing campaign doesn’t end at launch. Indeed, it’s not a case of just waiting until the next one comes along and hoping for the best. Instead, you should make real-time adjustments based on the data you are getting to ensure success. That means cutting loose anything that isn’t working, identifying blind spots and missed opportunities, and acting on them. With a solid grasp of how to execute a successful marketing campaign, expanding your business can become easier. The key is not to be intimidated by the task ahead, as daunting as it seems.

Instead, follow the key recommendations set out above: Set clear, tangible goals defined by meaningful metrics

Conduct market research to create your ideal customer persona(s)

Set a realistic budget

Use a content calendar and style guide to help you plan

Assess and adjust the campaign while it’s in progress Though they can seem like a monumental undertaking, I believe marketing campaigns are essential for running a successful modern business. Scott Baradell is CEO of Idea Grove, a unified PR and marketing agency, and editor of the online publication Trust Signals.