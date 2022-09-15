How a simple app helps surgeons continuously sharpen their techniques

Every moment counts in surgery. For more than two decades, Intuitive Surgical’s robotic systems have helped physicians execute minimally invasive surgical procedures. Now, the company’s new My Intuitive app transforms that data into valuable insights to help surgeons deliver faster, smarter patient care.

The mobile app syncs to the surgeon console used during the case. It then provides access to key information from the physician’s previous cases, including instrument settings and case analytics, to help physicians identify trends and improve their practice. This platform is the winner in the Enduring Impact category of Fast Company‘s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards.

“[Surgeons are] like elite athletes in the sense that they can be great, but they’re looking to be perfect,” says Ryan Williams, senior director for interaction design at Intuitive Surgical. “Whether it’s shaving time off of surgery, becoming more efficient, or refining a technique for suturing, they need information to tell them how they can get better.”

The app first launched in 2019, and today it has over 10,000 users. As intended, surgeons utilize the app to refine their patient care, but Ryan Shaw, senior director of product management, says some uses go beyond what they could have expected in development. They’ve seen surgeons use the app as a time management tool, easily ascertaining how long a surgery takes, and an academic tool, quickly identifying students’ weaknesses.