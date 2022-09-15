Kaiser Permanente’s user-focused app redesign makes it the 2022 Design Company of the Year

When healthcare giant Kaiser Permanente was looking for a way to engage its more than 12 million members and encourage them to make better use of its 39 hospitals and 734 medical facilities, it was clear what needed to happen.

“We needed to take a leap in our digital experience,” says Prat Vemana, chief technology officer at the Oakland, California-based company. That leap encompassed a full redesign of KP’s website and member app, which was completed in less than a year by the company’s in-house development team and design firm YML. These efforts earned Kaiser Permanente the Design Company of the Year in Fast Company‘s 2022 Innovation by Design awards. Though this distinction has never gone to a healthcare company before, the impact of Kaiser Permanente’s design-forward approach to improving patient care–particularly in an industry that has not historically prioritized user experience–made it worthy of the recognition.

The overhaul made the app and website far more intuitive and easy to navigate, which was especially necessary given how many new features were added. More than an aesthetic change that uncluttered the navigation experience, the redesign also cleaned up the digital back-end and integrated patient data from various areas of the healthcare experience–benefits, lab results, prescriptions, and even an on-demand urgent care tool called Find Care Now.

Outside of Kaiser Permanente, “these would all be four or five apps that don’t talk to each other,” Vemana says. In a disjointed ecosystem of third-party electronic health records and charts, for Kaiser Permanente members, “the biggest advantage is creating this integrated view [where everything is]all in one place.”