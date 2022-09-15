This Indian health clinic was designed using AI

Working pro bono, architects from the global firm HDR developed the clinic’s design using machine learning technology that randomly generated thousands of potential options for the shape and form of the building. Drawing on a library of images of traditional brick buildings from thousands of years of history in West Bengal, Paul Howard Harrison, computational design lead at HDR, wrote an algorithm that sifted through thousands of possible layouts, while optimizing for shading, air flow, and natural light. The clinic, and the data that drove it, is the winner in the Data Design category of Fast Company‘s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards.

The approach is based on the same AI technology that has been used to generate completely synthesized faces. For the clinic’s design, Harrison used a process called genetic optimization machine learning to take all those images of historical architecture designed in the local vernacular style and create new design potentials. Based on several goals set by Harrison and the team at HDR, the algorithm finally landed on a semi-rectangular shape that’s cut up by two large courtyards and four smaller ones. “Those courtyard buildings are the result of 10,000 years of optimization, trial and error, building buildings, and seeing what works from a comfort and amenities standpoint,” Harrison says. “In a sense, what we’re doing here is kind of short circuiting that process.”

Once the shape was determined, the human designers intervened. The smaller courtyards were turned into perforated towers that act as beacons for the building while also bringing glowing light to the clinic’s internal hallways. And to deepen the connection with the architectural heritage of the region, these towers use a traditional brick screen structure that improves the clinic’s ventilation. “We arrived at a building that’s more successful than a strictly computational approach or a strictly traditional design approach,” says Harrison, who is now exploring ways to apply this approach to other projects. Training neural networks on previous projects and historic architecture can not only speed up the design process, Harrison argues. It can also be used to identify new ways of applying time-tested architectural ideas in the face of challenges like climate change. “We can find solutions computationally from things that exist already.”