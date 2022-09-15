Why Levi’s decided to reinvent its iconic 501 jeans

When you toss an aluminum can or a cardboard box into your recycling bin, it will (hopefully) eventually become something new. What would it take to do the same with clothing?

For a decade, the fashion industry has been on a quest to develop garment-to-garment recycling to cut down on its enormous environmental footprint. Last year, Levi’s solved a piece of the puzzle: The 170-year-old brand began making its iconic 501 jeans from discarded jeans. These jeans are the winner in the Circular Design category of Fast Company‘s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards.

To create these new Circular 501 jeans, Levi’s partnered with Renewcell, a 10-year-old Swedish company founded by a team of scientists from Stockholm’s Royal Institute of Technology. Renewcell has developed a way to chemically dissolve cotton and viscose fabric into cellulose–the building block of organic fibers–then reconstitute it back into a new material called Circulose. Paul Dillinger, Levi’s head of global product innovation, immediately saw this technology’s potential and partnered with Renewcell on capsule collections in 2020 and 2021.

By 2022, Dillinger believed it was time to scale up this approach and make one of its best-known products, the 501 jeans, from Circulose. Levi Strauss himself invented the jeans in 1873 as sturdy work wear for miners and farmers and, since then, they have remained one of the most popular jeans in Levi’s collection. “Creating a circular version of the 501 has symbolic meaning, but it is also a practical decision, because these are still some of our best-selling jeans,” says Dillinger.