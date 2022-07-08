Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s legacy of ‘Womenomics’

The world is in shock today after Japan’s longest-serving prime minister Shinzo Abe was murdered while giving a speech in Nara, Japan, a historic city near Kyoto. Abe, who was 67 years old, was endorsing a fellow Liberal Democratic Party member, campaigning in the country’s upcoming national elections, when he was shot by a man with a homemade gun and a grudge against a “specific organization,” Japanese police said.

Global leaders are now mourning the loss of a towering figure in international politics, one who sought to transform Japan from a nation bound by a pacifist constitution into a heavyweight world power. But two years after Abe’s resignation as premier, his legacy remains divided. Few can argue about the size of the impact he has had on his country, but some disagree on where he’s succeeded and where he’s failed.

There is less to trumpet, for example, when it comes to Abe’s “Womenomics” scheme, which sought to mobilize women as an economic resource in Japan. The program, as its name suggests, was inspired by the larger “Abenomics” policy, meant to spur the country’s sluggish economy. However, in 2020, seven years after the push began, Womenomics had fallen far short of its stated goals, with its greatest triumph—the rise in female employment by several percentage points, or several million women overall—being mostly rewound by the COVID-19 recession.

Granted, it was no small undertaking. Since the end of World War II, women in Japan had been relegated by gender to household duties, such as keeping the home, bringing up children, and caring for elderly parents, while the men took part in the country’s slingshot growth known as the “economic miracle,” in which Japan became the world’s second-largest economy in the postwar-to-Cold-War period. With that came salaryman culture, in which men showed overwhelming loyalty to their companies and offered women almost no help with housework. As Japan’s status rose, so did societal tensions as women began to see motherhood and housewifery as a trap—a dynamic that contributed to Japan’s lagging birth rate and aging population.