Shinzo Abe’s assassination draws attention to Japan’s extremely rare gun crime

The world is reacting in horror today after former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated during a campaign speech for another Liberal Democratic Party member candidate in the country’s upcoming national elections. Abe was gunned down at approximately 11:30 a.m. local time on Friday (10:30 p.m. EST Thursday) in Nara, a city just outside of Kyoto and one popular with foreign tourists. He was pronounced dead hours later.

The tragic assignation is shocking for many reasons, not least of which Abe’s high popularity rating among the Japanese public, regardless of political affiliation. As a matter of fact, he would still be Japan’s prime minister today had he not resigned office in September of 2020 due to ongoing health issues.

But another reason Abe’s assassination is so shocking is that gun violence in Japan is practically nonexistent. As The New York Times notes, the country in 2021 had just 10 shootings that resulted in property damage, injury, or death, according to the country’s National Police Agency. And out of those 10 shootings, only one person was killed and just four injured.

Further, as journalists Martyn Williams and Michelle Ye Hee Lee have pointed out on Twitter, Japan has some of the strictest gun control laws on the planet, and gun violence is so rare in the country that when even a police officer discharges their weapon, it makes the national news.