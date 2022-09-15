A playful rebrand helped humanize this Mexican bank

Designers at the Mexico City studio of creative consultancy frog had a conundrum: Their client, the Mexican financial services startup Konfío , wanted a new brand identity as it expanded the range of services it offered to small and medium-sized businesses in Latin America. The company was founded to be a fresh, accessible alternative to the big banks of the world. But just like the big banks it was trying to compete against, Konfío was becoming an economic powerhouse. A valuation in late 2021 made the company a unicorn, with a value above $1.3 billion.

“How do you make something that’s worth $1.3 billion look like something that you can approach easily, that you can use in your everyday business, and that you can trust?” says frog director Luis Lopez. “The brand didn’t have to look pretentious or try to be something it wasn’t. But it also couldn’t look like a small startup anymore.”

The branding design that frog developed for Konfío strikes a careful balance, projecting the stability and reliability of a big financial institution while also simplifying complex processes like invoicing and payment management that can seem impenetrable for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs. This design won Fast Company‘s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards in the Latin America category.

Through Konfío’s website and an outdoor advertising campaign, frog focused on humanizing the brand, with a playful squiggly line worming through the imagery and a subtle purple tone. Instead of highlighting the company, frog used these spaces to celebrate the small businesses and people who have benefited from the accessible banking offered by the company. “Money is not the star,” says Lopez. “It’s the entrepreneur, it’s the small business.”