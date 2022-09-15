Stabyl keeps your screen steady, even if you have tremors

The tremors that come with age or conditions like Parkinson’s Disease don’t just make it difficult to eat or put on clothing; the very act of reading can feel impossible as type moves unpredictably in front of your eyes. Solutions range from balancing a book on a pillow (with mixed results) to experimental robotic stabilizers. But Stabyl —the winner of the Apps and Games category for Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards—addresses the problem with a simple, free app.

Developed within the creative agency Havas, Stabyl is a web browser built for iPad. As you explore the web, Stabyl silently tracks the motion of the tablet through the tablet’s accelerometers. When tremors hit, software compensates for these shakes, moving the image in 3D space to keep it as steady as possible to the viewer. Trying Stabyl for myself, I’m reminded of one of those gyroscope coffee mugs that keeps you from spilling in a car. But instead of a bulky, physical balancing system, the magic is all inside the software.

Developed over a year and a half through half a dozen rounds with Parkinson’s patients, Havas was inspired by camera-smoothing Steadicams and other self-balancing products. But the first step was proving the utility of the idea with patients themselves, using a barebones version of the app.

“The first version of this [app] was a jpeg of a newspaper article on a screen that we had a number of patients take a look at and asked, ‘Hold this, is this easier to read?'” recounts James Huerta, executive director of creative technology at Havas CX. “We got overwhelming ‘yesses,’ so we said, ‘let’s make a full on browser out of this.'”