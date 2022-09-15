Stabyl keeps your screen steady, even if you have tremors

The tremors that come with age or conditions like Parkinson’s Disease don’t just make it difficult to eat or put on clothing; the very act of reading can feel impossible as type moves unpredictably in front of your eyes. Solutions range from balancing a book on a pillow (with mixed results) to experimental robotic stabilizers. But Stabyl—the winner of the Apps and Games category for Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards—addresses the problem with a simple, free app.
Developed within the creative agency Havas, Stabyl is a web browser built for iPad. As you explore the web, Stabyl silently tracks the motion of the tablet through the tablet’s accelerometers. When tremors hit, software compensates for these shakes, moving the image in 3D space to keep it as steady as possible to the viewer. Trying Stabyl for myself, I’m reminded of one of those gyroscope coffee mugs that keeps you from spilling in a car. But instead of a bulky, physical balancing system, the magic is all inside the software.
Developed over a year and a half through half a dozen rounds with Parkinson’s patients, Havas was inspired by camera-smoothing Steadicams and other self-balancing products. But the first step was proving the utility of the idea with patients themselves, using a barebones version of the app.
“The first version of this [app] was a jpeg of a newspaper article on a screen that we had a number of patients take a look at and asked, ‘Hold this, is this easier to read?'” recounts James Huerta, executive director of creative technology at Havas CX. “We got overwhelming ‘yesses,’ so we said, ‘let’s make a full on browser out of this.'”
The team went on to build the browser inside Unity, a 3D game engine that could stabilize webpages in all dimensions, and add large, high contrast buttons that are easier for people to see and tap. Through waves of testing with their affected focus group, the design team realized that, while they’d attempted to build a complex calibration system to personalize Stabyl for every user, the severity of tremors shifted so often that this was the wrong approach.
“We found that we were able to simplify it to low, medium, and high settings,” says Huerta. “We never would have thought that level of personalization could cover the majority of people’s needs . . . [but they] were like, ‘This works.'”
Havas would like to partner with a major phone manufacturer to bring similar functionality to the core OS of a platform, stabilizing the entire phone experience for someone with tremors. But the firm doesn’t feel the need to own their UX approach to reading with Parkinson’s at the expense of progress.
“A collab would be great,” says Huerta. “Or steal the idea! However it gets there.”
This story is part of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world.