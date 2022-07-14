14 tips to regaining a client’s trust

If you’re stressing about the potential of losing a longtime customer who may be eyeing a competing brand, take a breath, think it through, and then open the lines of communication quickly—before it’s too late. There may still be time to come up with a plan if you discuss the matter (preferably in person) to demonstrate that you care about solving any frustrations about their journey.

advertisement

advertisement

Allowing the client to feel heard and revisiting their initial goals and reasoning for partnering with your company in the first place is a great starting point to redirect their trust in you and secure a better relationship on the road to recovery. Below, 14 Fast Company Executive Board members share ideas to retain and engage existing customers who may indicate they are on their way out. 1. BUILD AN OPEN AND HONEST RELATIONSHIP. Finding the reason behind a customer’s intended departure is the first step to solving the problem. But, unless you have a great relationship with the customer, you may never learn the real reason. Once you know it, you need to come up with an action plan for a timely resolution, while also assuring the customer that you will mitigate such problems in the future. Being honest and genuine goes a long way. – Sameer Penakalapati, CEIPAL corp.

advertisement

2. HIGHLIGHT THEIR BUSINESS. Give them a reason to feel heard. If you know they are on their way out, sometimes the most simple answer is asking what you can do to keep them, then honor it. Highlight their work in a webinar or thought leadership piece. Invite them on a podcast and highlight them. The best answer is actually getting way ahead of this and creating a good experience for them to not want to leave. – James Gilbert, RedRoute 3. OFFER A DISCOUNT.

advertisement

It’s best to set up a time with the customer to understand what their challenges have been. Once you’ve assured the customer you understand their concerns, you can make a concerted effort to rectify the issue. Depending on the situation, consider offering them your product at a discounted price. This will allow you to extend them as a client and give you an opportunity to show improvement. – Nihal Advani, QualSights 4. DEVELOP AN INNOVATIVE CUSTOMER JOURNEY. Creating a customer-first, whole product strategy is how innovative product companies are revolutionizing customer engagement. It requires speed, data visibility, and collaboration between the whole office from product concept to customer delivery. A focus on whole products, product lifetime value, and recurring revenue streams is the foundation for creating profitable products now and in the future. – Ray Hein, Propel Software

advertisement

5. SCHEDULE AN ON-SITE CUSTOMER VISIT. Not being afraid to take ownership and acting quickly is key to re-engaging your customers. If a customer shows signs of potential churn, we conduct an on-site visit to understand their challenges and collaborate on actionable deliverables. Actively participating to help craft the vision and strategy of their future will remind them that we are partners in the process with the same goals for their success. – Ravi Kumar, Theatro 6. FIND OUT HOW YOU CAN MAKE GOOD.

advertisement

If a customer is wavering on your product, inquiring why that may be happening is what should be your starting point. Leading them back in with sales or promotion is all well in good, but it’s just a bandage on a problem that people may not portray back to your company. If undercutting your product to make the sale is your fix, I believe there are more long-term problems you will face. – Tyler Angelos, Angelus Brand 7. OFFER BUSINESS PERK INCENTIVES. Providing your customer with some membership incentives to stay may be helpful. At the luxury resale platform Rebag, we introduced Rebag Rewards as a way to keep our customers’ interest. With each purchase, customers earn points towards bronze, gold, silver, and diamond status, with each tier unlocking access to exclusive VIP previews, early access to sales, discounts, and more. The perks keep customers interested, and discounts encourage purchases. – Charles Gorra, Rebag

advertisement

8. REVISIT THEIR STATED GOALS. Revisit the scope of their engagement and ask about their current state: 1. How have your goals changed since the beginning of our engagement? 2. Now that we have worked together for a while, what is the most important thing we can do for your business? 3. What roadblocks are in the way of us continuing a successful engagement? But, if they are determined to go, then help them find a good replacement. – Pamela Slim, pamelaslim.com 9. BECOME THEIR BEST PARTNER.

advertisement

Once a customer has indicated dissatisfaction, it is often too late. The key to avoiding this is clear communication early and often with key stakeholders in the customer organization. Strive for a partnership approach to meeting customer needs. A question like, “What advice can you give me about how we can be a better partner in meeting your needs?” can get them to open up and have a real conversation. – Daniel Theobald, Vecna Robotics 10. CONDUCT A CUSTOMER SURVEY. Happy clients are our best marketing! We focus on setting clear expectations for the partnership in our initial agreements and use feedback loops at the middle and end of each project to make sure we keep a pulse on how we are meeting expectations and the needs of our clients. We informally survey our clients to measure satisfaction and implement improvement strategies to address any deficits. – Kecia Ray, K20Connect

advertisement

11. MEASURE THE DATA. Companies have a higher bar than ever for engaging with customers in today’s landscape. The organizations that break away will be the ones that innovate to match their customers’ changing needs. My advice? Integrate a data fabric across the enterprise. When the migration from data management to data centricity occurs, organizations can unlock stronger insights to meet consumers where they are. – Jeff Wong, Ernst & Young 12. DON’T BE TRANSACTIONAL.

advertisement

One of the greatest shifts coming out of the pandemic has been a drop-off in brand loyalty in lieu of convenience. With more options than ever, consumers remain fickle and in control. To course-correct for this issue, brands must focus on pivoting from transactions to relationships. The only way to do this is by placing an emphasis on emotion to make customers feel loved at every touchpoint. – Billee Howard, BRANDthrō 13. CREATE A 90-DAY PLAN. We hold “How We Win” workshops for our key accounts a few times a year. In them, we ask for client feedback, organize it into themes, and create a 90-day plan. Then we hold ourselves (and our clients) accountable. It’s amazing what can be uncovered about changing priorities. If you’re not getting to the leaders of the organizations you serve, you may be missing the context you need to be successful. – Misty Dykema, Simantel

advertisement

14. EXPRESS VALUE FOR YOUR CUSTOMERS. Take the time to really listen to your customers, and make it personal. Call them yourself, listen to their concerns, and then deliver where you can! Customers spend their capital where they derive the most value. While value can come from price and convenience, feeling valued (knowing that decision-makers and rank-and-file employees alike care about how they feel) is the value holy grail. – Daniel Voskin, Goals Plastic Surgery