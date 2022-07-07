Who will replace Boris Johnson? Online gamblers place bets on this list of potential successors

Following a string of scandals that resulted in the resignation of more than 50 ministers and senior aides over the last two days, Boris Johnson is stepping down as the United Kingdom’s prime minister.

Online gamblers, meanwhile, aren’t missing out on the opportunity to bet on who will replace him.

Johnson, the leader of Britain’s Conservative Party who has served as prime minister since 2019, announced his intent to resign on Thursday. The decision comes after members of his own cabinet pressured him to step down amid the realization that Johnson had appointed Chris Pincher, former deputy chief whip, to a senior position despite knowledge that Pincher had previously been accused of sexual misconduct. Johnson had also initially denied that he was made aware of these accusations before Pincher’s appointment.

Pincher resigned on June 30, following allegations that he had groped two men while drunk at a club in London. Since then, six more people have come forward alleging that in the past, Pincher had behaved inappropriately and in a nonconsensual manner toward them.