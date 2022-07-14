The new mobile work style: How to adapt and better connect with your remote workforce

Summer generally means vacations and time away from work. But that’s been changing, due in part to the pandemic. Being “on the go” took on a whole new meaning in the last few years. RVs had record sales. Over ten million American workers called themselves digital nomads, relying on connective technology to make a living. More people were drivin’ and vibin’, quitting their jobs and hitting the road for adventure.

advertisement

advertisement

Many industries are filled with workers who prefer a mobile lifestyle. Walk through the homes of many remote or hybrid workers and you’re likely to find a treasure trove of technology to enable anywhere-anytime access, from smartphones to smart homes and cars, to every kind of portable device and a million apps to manage various activities. I believe we need mobility for productivity. Yet a mobile lifestyle means different things to different people. What does mobility mean in 2022 for the life of a remote or hybrid worker? Here are several ways your workforce may be living in this modern mobile world and how you can better connect with them remotely. MOBILITY MEANS CONNECTIVITY

advertisement

Out of sight should not be out of mind for remote and hybrid staff. Countless video conference calls hardly count as meaningful connections. Certainly, personal photo-sharing on channels like Slack, Microsoft Teams, and email can and do work. Engaging your remote and hybrid staff can include everything from company-wide virtual events to mentorship programs and dedicated engagement platforms where more thoughtful interactions can take place. MOBILITY MEANS ACCESS At this point, many people require access anytime, no matter their workplace location. This information mobility could be everything from customer data in a customer relationship management system to company files, client documents, company apps, and so much more. It is more than just convenient to be able to immediately find, use, and share whatever data is needed in a secure and safe manner; it is part of being a productive and efficient worker. However, every industry and company has different rules around data access and different tools for enterprise search. It may be worth revisiting your systems to reduce the friction between tasks, data access, and data availability.

advertisement

MOBILITY MEANS RELOCATION Mobility for some means broadening geographic horizons. For companies with offices in different states, offering workers the opportunity to relocate can be a real boon for retaining talent. Even just offering the option for people to work in another office while they’re traveling extensively can break up the monotony of their work schedule, while also providing a chance for them to reconnect with coworkers and introduce themselves to those they may have never met. MOBILITY MEANS CAREER OPPORTUNITIES

advertisement

When some people hear the word mobility, they immediately think of upward mobility. Expanding career pathways to make more money and learn new skills can be highly motivating. Though mobility through remote work can open up opportunities, many employees miss key opportunities to be “present.” They multitask during meetings, keep their camera off, etc. Individuals shouldn’t miss the opportunity with mobility to build their own brand and connect with the company. These moments are critical to upward mobility and need to be emphasized in remote and hybrid work cultures. As it relates to the responsibilities of organizations, upward mobility can be a highly engaging and proactive experience for staff. Companies that invest significantly in training and professional development have a leg up here, especially in professions that require continuing education and offer multiple certifications for professionals to advance their careers. Investing in the team and their development is a long-term investment in building the leadership team of the future. MOBILITY MEANS FLEXIBILITY

advertisement

Where people get their work done is a topic of significant discussion and debate. Flexibility means being open to new ways of working while also looking at what worked well in the past and can be refreshed. Coming back to the office doesn’t need to be scary. Many companies are doing a great job today marrying the wants and needs of employees with the needs of the organization. They are finding new ways to go back to work, with hybrid solutions that emphasize culture and the sense of belonging, while at the same time giving employees options to work from home. Flexibility today also requires a deeper understanding of the work-life connection for employers. I believe the most successful employer and employee interactions acknowledge a deeper thread tied to personal values and being recognized and cared for. Companies that want to demonstrate a genuine connection with their employees can do this in countless ways, whether it’s in a remote, hybrid, or in-person work environment. It’s important to acknowledge that attitudes are changing. Companies are trying to evolve, too, and that takes time.

advertisement

People are more transient now than ever before. Mobility will continue to impact how and where we work. My hope is that it will empower people to live the best version of where they want to be, in their homes and in their lives. Jennifer Hoff is President of Colibri Real Estate, empowering professionals to start or advance a career with unmatched learning solutions.