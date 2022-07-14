People who are nothing like you make the best mentors. Here’s why

Regardless of where you are in your career or industry, business is evolving at a pace never seen before. This acceleration of change across industries has placed pressure on professionals at all levels to become more adaptable, collaborative, and keen on learning new skills. Fortunately, mentorships exist to help individuals tackle these exact professional challenges.

The value of mentorship for all involved is undeniable. Younger professionals benefit from the lessons learned and insights of seasoned leaders. On the flip side, mentors have the opportunity to stay on top of generational differences and emerging technologies. However, to get the most out of mentorship, individuals must put serious thought and consideration into who could best serve them as a mentor. My take: the people who are nothing like you make the best mentors. THE DESIRED OUTCOME INFORMS THE TYPE OF MENTOR NEEDED

There’s no one-size-fits-all definition of mentorship. What you need in a mentor likely depends wholly on what skills you are trying to learn or the type of professional into which you’re working to grow. If you’re seeking a mentor who can help you sharpen tactical skills, the level of skill a person has is likely most important; how much they are like you characteristically may not have a significant impact. However, if you are looking for a mentor to help you navigate the business world, hone leadership skills, or identify your values, attaching yourself to a mentor with different backgrounds, values, and experiences can be very beneficial. THE POSITIVE IMPACT OF A DIVERSE MENTORSHIP EXPERIENCE

I started my career working for a U.S.-based company. Although I had been in the States for a few years during college, I found myself needing guidance to adapt culturally to professional life the American way. As such, I began my search for mentors who could help me understand the culture within the company. It could have been easy to find someone who looked like me and had similar multicultural experiences, but that wouldn’t have given me the insights I needed at that time. Instead, I sought out U.S.-born men and women in senior-level positions who had worked in American culture for the entirety of their careers. Because my mentors were different than me in numerous ways, I was able to get into the minds of others I worked with and see how the culture worked from the inside out. Ultimately, the beauty of those mentorship experiences is that I was able to get their feedback, learn, and make decisions that made the most sense for me.

THE NUANCES OF QUALITY MENTORSHIP My early mentorship experience taught me a lot about what mentorship should and should not be. For example, there are several potential pitfalls that you can run into when engaging in mentorship—pitfalls that can spell the difference between a quality and a negative experience. These include: Applying mentor feedback without considering your values.

Feedback is feedback. It’s ultimately up to the person receiving feedback on whether to apply it to their lives. When it comes to mentorship, not every piece of feedback or advice you receive will apply perfectly to your situation. Having a pulse on your values and beliefs will help ensure that you’re using the feedback in a way that is most beneficial to you. Trying to become the person mentoring you. Mentorship isn’t about emulation; it’s about education. It’s easy for someone to want to follow in the steps of their mentors, but the intent of engaging in mentorship should be to learn from their successes and failures. By educating yourself instead of striving to emulate, you can apply what has and has not worked for your mentor to your unique situation.

Having one set of mentors for your entire career. The mentor I need today isn’t the mentor I needed 15 years ago. Careers and people are dynamic, and so should be the choice of mentors. As you progress in your career, connecting and working with mentors from different backgrounds and career stages is essential. My challenge to those reading this would be to take a close look at those with whom you’re surrounding yourself, and at the mentors you may already have. Do they look like you and think like you? If so, it may be time to take another look at your career goals and ask yourself if being surrounded by people just like you will help you grow personally and professionally.

President and COO of Avalara, a cloud-based compliance solutions provider that helps businesses of all sizes get tax-compliance right.