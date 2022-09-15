advertisement
  • 6:00 am

The best accessible design of 2022

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards in the Accessible Design category.

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Winner

Air4All
PriestmanGoode

A system that enables commercial airlines to accommodate personal wheelchairs in their cabins.

Finalists

Touch Card
Mastercard

Wayband
WearWorks

Spoken Rx
American Council of the Blind, CVS, and Identiv

Honorable Mentions

Elks Children’s Eye Clinic at Oregon Health & Science University Casey Eye Institute
NBBJ

Clayton Community Centre
Hcma

Fingerspelling with Machine Learning
Hello Monday and American Society for Deaf Children

Intuit Mint and TurboTax Blog Redesign
Reaktiv

Action Audio
AKQA

Lexend Font
Lexend

Google Auditorial
R/GA

Staybl
Havas New York & Havas Germany

[All photos courtesy of their respective honorees unless otherwise noted]

This article is part of Fast Company’s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world.

