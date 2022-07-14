Don’t let culture happen. Be deliberate with your values

Let’s imagine for a second that you work for Some Great Company. This business tells you over and over again that they are customer-centric. Maybe they even literally write it on their walls in a values statement. If management asked, workers could chant that phrase back in their sleep. Yet all day, every day, is disaster—nobody really knows what customer-centric means. They can’t act on it because nobody’s insisted that they weave that value into business plan tactics and strategies.

This scenario might involve all kinds of different values, depending on the businesses involved, but the end result of having teams that don’t know how to put organizational values into practice shows up all the time. If you want to build a culture where your employees live out what you believe is important and advocate for those beliefs in and outside of the business, then you need to implement your values into everyday work and processes deliberately. GOING BEYOND NICE ADJECTIVES Companies that don’t know who they are are like rudderless ships. Without clear values, they lack direction and can’t come up with a clear plan to operate consistently toward specific goals. So most companies try to come up with five to ten words or phrases to describe and define themselves. They spread these adjectives around the business as the company’s values, but then stop.

When your beliefs and philosophies are left simply as statements, and aren’t foundational within the company’s business plan, they have no real value. The beliefs themselves don’t motivate workers toward any specific behavior or task, and you cannot connect them back to any specific, quantifiable business goals. To get past the adjectives and put value back into your values, ask yourself, “What are we collectively doing that shows we believe x or y?” And, “How does each role within the company align with those values?” CREATING A CULTURE PEOPLE WANT TO BE PART OF In the past, you might have gotten workers to stick around and be decently happy if you paid them enough and didn’t work them too hard. That’s not the case anymore. Now, people are thinking hard about what they believe and want out of work and life, especially as everyone tries to recover from the pandemic. They want to work for companies whose mission aligns with what they care about.

The World Economic Forum connects this desire to a shift in power toward employees. Employees are forcing companies to show them how the businesses are a good match for them, and 6 out of 10 people who changed jobs in the wake of the pandemic did so to get a better fit between the values they had in comparison to their employer. Even before COVID-19, a 2019 Glassdoor survey of 5,000 workers across four countries found that 77% of adults would consider a company’s culture before applying, while 79% would think about the company’s mission and purpose. Over half (56%) said culture matters more than salary in terms of job satisfaction. In this environment, establishing core values plays a central role not just in answering “Why are we doing this?” but also in creating your unique culture. In other words, your values can’t just be slogans. You have to provide your team with actionable processes and steps they can take to live out the company’s values on a daily basis. If upper-level managers aren’t inserting the values into the business plan and telling all the managers below them to do the same, then people come to see the values as meaningless talk. But if managers put values front and center, it creates a sense of togetherness for everyone that—combined with the fact people have a rationale behind the effort and projects leaders ask of them—can halt gossip and other problems cold. AN ITERATIVE PROCESS WHERE EVERYBODY’S SAY MATTERS

If you look at some of the strongest companies around the world, regardless of industry, a common thread is that leaders in those businesses don’t just dictate. They also get feedback from their teams and consider what workers say. Building this habit and connecting it to your values within your regular meetings is important. When you get together with your team remotely or in person, use your meetings first to remind people what the company’s values are and what the business is doing because of those beliefs. It should feel natural to mention them as you set up or analyze your projects or the influence that campaigns are having on customers and communities. The next step is asking your team if they see anything you’re missing or that needs adjusting in your core value set. Workers might feel that diversity matters more than it used to, or that you could do better on accountability. Innovation is part of what keeps businesses relevant, competitive, and able to grow, so there’s no reason to be afraid of this process. But everyone at every level should be part of it.

GO AHEAD AND LIGHT THE FUSE Good company values are like fireworks. You can either just talk about them and never light the fuse, or you can build your entire business plan around them to ignite passion and results that brighten the entire market. Living out your values creates a culture that delivers significantly more bang for your buck and translates your beliefs into clear, actionable steps for your entire team. If you also make employees part of that translation process, you’ll have a unified, productive, and satisfied team everyone—including clients—will appreciate. David Partain is SVP of Northern Trust and CMO of their subsidiary, FlexShares Exchange Traded Funds.