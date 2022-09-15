Planes are ableist. Air4All brings equity to air travel

Getting through an airport in a wheelchair is relatively straightforward. But once you roll onto the plane, travel gets uncomfortable, fast. You’re lifted out of your own wheelchair into a slimmer design built to squeeze through the aisles. Then, once you reach your chair, you’re lifted out again and shoved into a notoriously uncomfortable airline seat—a seat that hasn’t been shaped to accommodate any particular disability.

But Air4All—Fast Company‘s 2022 Innovation by Design Award winner in Accessible Design—imagines a better way. It’s a patented track, created by the UK travel design firm PriestmanGoode in conjunction with the advocacy nonprofit Flying Disabled. Installed under a folding seat in the first row of the plane, Air4All allows someone to roll up with their own wheelchair, click into the track, and be secure for takeoff through landing. A small bracket added to the wheelchair makes this click-in UX possible, and the airline doesn’t lose any seat capacity for able-bodied people in this setup, either.

Since we profiled the project in 2021, Air4All is still working with the airline industry to bring the product to market. But we may see inroads soon, as PriestmanGoode has been working with a “subsidiary of a major airline” to realize the vision on actual flights.

