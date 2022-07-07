Waymo and Uber are pressuring California to lift its ban on larger self-driving trucks

A group of autonomous vehicle developers are pressuring California lawmakers to introduce a regulatory process that would eventually allow autonomous trucks on public roads.

Thirty-five autonomous vehicle leaders including Waymo, Uber, Volvo, and Aurora signed an open letter last week addressed to California Governor Gavin Newsom, arguing that if California does not soon permit testing of autonomous trucks on public roads, it could lose its competitive edge.

While California has allowed for the testing of smaller, autonomous vehicles on public roads since 2019, semi-trucks and delivery vehicles weighing more than 10,001 pounds remain prohibited. California figures as an important testing ground for autonomous vehicles for two reasons: Not only is the state an innovation hub for self-driving technology, but it’s also the home of several highways that connect multiple key cross-country freight routes.

California’s plans for allowing autonomous trucking still remain unclear. “The DMV plans to work with the California Highway Patrol on developing regulations governing autonomous vehicles weighing more than 10,001 pounds, but has not established a timetable for that rulemaking process,” a spokesperson for the California DMV writes in an email.