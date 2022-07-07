Seeking mental health services? Beware of ‘phantom’ providers

Mental health services are in demand. The first year of the COVID-19 pandemic spurred a 25% increase in anxiety and depression, according to the World Health Organization, and psychologists say even more individuals sought treatment last year.

People are admitting that they need help, but finding it may be harder than it looks.

In Oregon, a scourge of so-called phantom providers has left many of those calls for help unanswered, according to a new report. And they could be disrupting access to care in other areas of the country.

Researchers at Oregon Health & Science University found that of the in-network providers listed in Oregon Medicaid directories, almost 6 in 10 are not actually seeing patients. Searching for treatment, patients instead face frustrating barriers to critical mental healthcare.