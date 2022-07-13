If the law of attraction is not working for you, turn it into the law of action

It’s likely you’ve heard about the law of attraction and the power of manifestation. You may have seen the buzz words, Ask, Believe, Receive splashed across social media. You may have taken courses, created vision boards, and journaled for hours. You may have set goals, sent them out to the universe, grabbed a glass of wine, and waited for your dreams to come true. This is where many people get stuck and grow disappointed when their dreams fail to materialize in the way they were expecting.

As the CEO of a fast-growing company, it would be difficult to convince me that positive thinking, visualization, affirmation, and meditation don’t have a place in my daily life. However, I do think it’s important to understand what the law of attraction is and isn’t, and how to make it work for you. The law of attraction simply means that positive thoughts lead to positive experiences, and negative thoughts lead to negative experiences. Like attracts like. The law of attraction is the belief that sending out positive energy will attract similar positive energy back. What it isn’t: a free ride to riches and fame. When you wake up in the morning, look out the window at the sunshine, and greet the day with gratitude; you may find the day goes better. Things seem to go more smoothly. But if you wake up late, stub your toe as you run to the shower, and get cut off in traffic, you may feel the day just keeps going downhill.

TAKE BLAME OUT OF THE EQUATION When this happens, you may blame yourself for feeling negative. But blame is never a positive reaction. Instead of blaming yourself for waking up on the wrong side of the bed, try to accept that some days you may just feel down and the day may seem more challenging. Acknowledge that you are only human and you’re having a human experience. Accepting that you can have “those” days allows you to move forward and create a plan of action to feel better tomorrow. TWO STEPS TO MAKE THE LAW OF ATTRACTION WORK FOR YOU

1. Work on being positive, but don’t blame yourself for the days when you’re just not feeling it. Neuropsychologist Donald Hebb theorized that the more often we activate a certain thought, the stronger the neural pathway becomes. To put it simply, Hebb said, “neurons that fire together wire together.” The stronger that pathway becomes, the more automatically you can access that thought in the future. So, the more often you work on being positive, the more likely it will become wired into your brain and the easier it will be for you to be positive. Why do we “click” with certain people? I am sure you’ve had days when you’re feeling upbeat and things seem to go more smoothly. What is it about those days that make a difference? There is more to the law of attraction than just positive thinking. We are all made up of energy. When we meet people who have positive energy, we can come away from time with them feeling energized. When we click with someone, it may be because we are sensing their positive energy and resonating with it. When two metronomes are placed together, side by side, they will eventually become synchronized. If you think of yourself as a metronome, when you spend time with someone, you may align your energy and feel like you are “in sync.” This is why it’s important to spend time with people who lift you up and amplify your positive energy.

2. Don’t just sit back and wait for your dreams to come true. Use the law of action to turn your dreams into reality. You cannot manifest your dreams without taking action. You must take steps toward your goals and work with the universe to help them become a reality. Once you’ve accomplished those goals, set new ones. Go back to your vision board from a decade ago and celebrate that your vision has become your reality. It’s all about direction, purpose, and celebration for accomplishing what you set out to accomplish. I believe no one could describe the power of positive thinking more eloquently than Mahatma Gandhi: Keep your thoughts positive because your thoughts become your words.

Keep your words positive because your words become your behavior. Keep your behavior positive because your behavior becomes your habits. Keep your habits positive because your habits become your values.

Keep your values positive because your values become your destiny. When you step out of bed in the morning, strive to think positive thoughts, but give yourself grace if you are struggling. The more you practice gratitude and positivity, the more likely you will behave positively to future challenges, and the more likely you will be destined for happiness and success. Jason Hennessey is the founder and CEO of Hennessey Digital and is an SEO expert, author, speaker, podcast host, and serial entrepreneur.