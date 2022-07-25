Why businesses are embracing the automation era

What immediate image comes to mind when you hear the word “robot”? It’s likely a physical machine, perhaps resembling a human, which can replicate certain human movements and functions automatically. Pop culture may have dramatized our perception of robots—like R2D2 and Wall-E—but, in reality, it is software robots that are hard at work behind the scenes getting your prescriptions refilled, sending your online order to your doorstep, and reminding you of an upcoming appointment.

In business, enterprise automation is being adopted widely by organizations across all sectors as organizations increasingly seek ways to enhance productivity, employee satisfaction, and the customer experience. With enterprise automation, software robots take on repetitive, mundane tasks—like data collection and entry, processing transactions, reconciling records, or scheduling meetings—thereby freeing humans to focus on more strategic, creative work—work that people want to do.

Shifting models of how work gets done has fueled demand for enterprise automation. Organizations are increasingly digital and rely on automation and artificial intelligence technologies to do more with less. The U.S. government is no exception— President Biden’s Management Agenda emphasizes automation’s role in government modernization and the federal government’s goals of strengthening and adding flexibility to its workforce.

This three-part series will explore how enterprise automation impacts businesses, the people who work in them, and society at large.