This AI algorithm supposedly predicts big-city crime before it happens. Is that a good idea?

A group of social scientists at the University of Chicago claim to have invented a computer algorithm that can predict future crimes up to one week in advance with 90% accuracy.

They tested the model’s accuracy in eight major U.S. cities, each of which the team broke into small sizes of about two blocks square. Starting with Chicago, their home turf, they studied historic data on violent crime and property crime inside each square, recording the changes and different patterns over time to devise predictions for future events. They say the model worked equally well in seven more cities (Atlanta; Austin; Detroit; Los Angeles; Philadelphia; Portland, Oregon; and San Francisco), giving them an algorithm that boasts “predictive accuracy far greater than has been achieved in past,” they wrote.

Their tool departs from past models, which tended to pin crime to geographic “hotspots,” relying instead on what their paper in Nature Human Behavior calls “spatiotemporal point processes unfolding in social context.” By analyzing hundreds of thousands of different patterns, they argue they’re able to determine the risk of crime at a specific time and space. They said this allows them to see not just how crime is changing over time, but also how policing evolves alongside it.

This style of “crime prevention” has never found a big following among criminal-justice reformers—and may even raise flags with people put off by the pre-crime scenario famously depicted in the 2002 movie Minority Report, based on a story by Philip K. Dick.