Omicron Ba.5 symptoms: What to look out for as the new COVID variant spreads

Less than six months after the omicron wave hit its peak in the United States, public health officials are once again warning of an other potentially dramatic wave of COVID-19, this one driven by two omicron offshoots—Ba.4 and especially Ba.5.

According to the latest estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), those two variants now make up more than half of all cases as Ba.2 and Ba.212—the two variants that drove prior waves—decline in prevalence. The newer variants have already caused waves in South Africa and Portugal, and are currently driving up cases in the U.K. and other parts of Europe.

Ba.5, in particular, is expected to spread far and wide, according to a detailed tweet thread from Bob Wachter, chair of UCSF’s Department of Medicine, who predicts that this offshoot will outcompete Ba.4. Meanwhile, in a recent edition of his Ground Truths newsletter, medical researcher Eric Topol published an extensive deep dive into Ba.5, calling it the “worst version of the virus that we’ve seen.” The newsletter also comes with a helpful map of Ba.5’s lineage, showing how dramatically it differs from even the other variants in the omicron family. In a nutshell, this is not your December COVID.

What makes Ba. 5 especially concerning is that it appears to not only be ultra-contagious, but it comes with a significant amount of immune escape potential, meaning that even if you’ve been vaccinated, boosted, and previously infected with an earlier subvariant of omicron, you may still have less protection against infection with this current strain. That’s why you’ve likely been hearing more anecdotal accounts of people getting reinfected with COVID after recovering from the virus only a few months ago.