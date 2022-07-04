How to watch the Macy’s 4th of July fireworks 2022 live on NBC without cable

Not even Independence Day has been spared from inflation this year: The price of fireworks has reportedly shot up some 30% in places . But you can still enjoy Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks , back for its 46th year, which will be broadcast on NBC. The show, slated to begin at 8 p.m. Eastern Time, will include performances from 5 Seconds of Summer, Brett Eldredge, Carly Pearce, and Pitbull, among others. The 25-minute fireworks display from Pyro Spectaculars by Souza in New York City’s East River, will kick off around 9:25 p.m. and feature an average of 1,900 shells per minute. Some of the new firework shapes on tap for this year include mushrooms, tall hats, blinking smiling faces, and “little snake shells.” Don’t have cable? Here are some ways cord-cutters can stream this year’s show:

Watch it for free



You can watch NBC over the air for free if you have an over-the-air TV antenna.



Watch it on NBC’s streaming app

NBC will stream the fireworks show live on its Peacock app.

Watch it on other streaming services

The following subscription-based streaming services also offer live feeds of NBC.