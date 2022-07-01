Substack and Unity join the growing list of tech layoffs

Two weeks ago, Unity Technologies CEO John Riccitiello reassured his staff that the video game software-development company had no plans to lay anyone off. On Thursday, several hundred people found out firsthand that plans had apparently changed.

Unity has laid off 4% of its workforce, between 200 and 300 employees, as part of a realignment. In an effort to explain the move, a company spokesperson told Fast Company: “As part of a continued planning process where we regularly assess our resourcing levels against our company priorities, we decided to realign some of our resources to better drive focus and support our long-term growth.”

Unity is just the latest in a series of layoffs that have plagued the tech sector in recent weeks. Substack, on Wednesday, eliminated 13 positions (that’s 14% of its workforce)—again, not long after its CEO vowed not to cut staff.

“I’m very sorry,” wrote Substack cofounder and CEO Chris Best in an email to staff. “Not so long ago, I told you all that our plan was to grow the team and not do layoffs. . . . We did not make this decision lightly.”