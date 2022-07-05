Why 7Taps is the best microlearning tool out there

This article is republished with permission from “Wonder Tools,” a newsletter that helps you discover the most useful sites and apps. Subscribe here .

7Taps is the best tool I’ve encountered for creating a quick microcourse. A microcourse is a miniature learning experience. It’s useful anytime you want to teach or explain something quickly and concisely, without creating a complex course or writing a long memo. Here’s one I created with 7Taps about how to spend less time on email. It took me about 25 minutes to create. It takes about three minutes to consume.