How tall is an ordinary bench after the oceans rise? You don’t wanna know

As the Supreme Court made a treacherous ruling this week to limit the U.S. government’s ability to curb greenhouse gas emissions, a simple bench—placed 3,645 miles away—demonstrated the grave idiocy of this decision.

Architect Andre Kong installed a bench of his own design on London’s River Thames. Half of it is a typical bench, sitting 20 inches off the ground. The other half towers a full 7.5 feet in the air. Why so high? Because according to a climate model of the year 2030, the Thames will flood 7.5 feet above sea level during storms. And if you want to stay dry, you’d better grab a ladder. (Just watch out for lightning up there.)

Dubbed “A Cautionary Benchmark,” Kong’s installation realizes the threat of rising oceans as our earth warms. It’s a rare project that demonstrates exactly what we’re in for if our environmental policies stay on their current track.

“Often people see graphs and read numbers but struggle to realize the scale of some of these issues; the bench seeks to physically map it out in a way you can gain a sense of magnitude and urgency,” Kong says. “You’re invited to sit on the lower bench, look out onto the water, and look up to reflect on the everyday actions contributing to this forecast scenario.”