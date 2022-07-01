Amsterdam’s airport is the first to limit its total flights to fight climate change

Beginning in late 2023, Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport will have fewer flights than it did before the pandemic. The Dutch government is capping the number of flights that are allowed per year to help reduce pollution—making the airport the first in the world to limit flights in response to climate change.

The country’s transportation minister said that he wants Schiphol to keep its role as a hub in Europe, where it’s the third-largest airport. But he said that it was also critical to pay attention to the negative impacts aviation has on people and the environment, from noise and local air pollution to greenhouse gases.

Right now, the airport can schedule half a million flights per year; a previous plan would have bumped that up to 540,000. Instead, it will drop to 440,000.

“Reducing the number of flights is [the] main way to cut pollution from aviation,” says Maarten de Zeeuw, a climate and energy campaigner for the Netherlands office of Greenpeace. The industry is responsible for around 2% of global emissions now. While some new technology is in development, including electric planes for short flights, and some airlines are beginning to use lower-carbon fuels, it’s challenging to decarbonize—and cutting flights is feasible right now, de Zeeuw says.