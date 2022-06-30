The world’s first ‘methane-reduced’ beef is now at grocery stores

At the Swedish grocery chain, Coop , there’s now a new product that isn’t available anywhere else in the world: “low methane” beef. Selected stores are selling a limited-edition run of ground beef, sirloin steak, and beef fillets from cattle that have been fed red seaweed—a supplement that cuts emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas that cows and steers emit when they burp and fart.

“This is the first time that low-methane beef is going out to consumers,” says Fredrik Åkerman, cofounder and CEO of Volta Greentech, a Swedish startup that grows seaweed. The startup partnered with Coop and a new food company called Protos to bring the food to market in a pilot. The package, featuring a cartoon cow chewing on seaweed, explains the benefit in Swedish; translation: “The secret? Cows are burping and farting less thanks to our pre-addition of algae.” The brand name, LOME, stands for “Low on Methane.”

Each of the world’s billion-plus cattle can burp 220 pounds of methane a day—the equivalent emissions of burning more than 900 gallons of gasoline. Methane is around 80 times more powerful than CO2 at heating up the planet, and it’s a big part of the reason why beef and dairy products have large carbon footprints. (Manure is another problem, along with the impact of growing cattle feed.) But if you give cattle a little seaweed, of a species called Asparagopsis, it can make them burp less. Studies have found that the supplement can cut emissions from cows by 80%, and sometimes as much as 99%.

In other parts of the world, farmers, brands, and seaweed producers are also racing to bring products to market. Ben & Jerry’s is testing seaweed with some of its dairy suppliers to see how it works on cutting the carbon footprint of ice cream. Arla Foods, a major European dairy company, also plans to begin testing seaweed supplements. Burger King plans to offer a reduced-methane version of the Whopper at a handful of its restaurants later this month, though it hasn’t specified whether it’s using seaweed to cut emissions.