The Great Realization is here. Now what?

Challenges and opportunities abound for companies seeking to capitalize on the new normal.

The COVID-19 pandemic has served to amplify some of the most pressing challenges facing employers today, and the message couldn’t be any clearer: Get on board or get left behind. We are in the era of the Great Realization. This isn’t simply a Great Resignation, a Great Reshuffle, or a Great Awakening; it’s a realization—hitting workers and enterprises alike—that the old ways of working just don’t work for us anymore. For individuals, it means that one no longer bases their worth on tenure or hours worked, but on skills, and often, on certain intangible benefits like work-life balance, pursuing a passion, or the freedom to do the work they love in the way they want. Businesses need to come of age when it comes to building and retaining a strategically architected workforce, or risk losing their best talent to other opportunities, including self-employment. Put simply, the Great Realization calls in to question many of the absolutes enterprises have established about work today. Workers are no longer simply “in office” and “remote”—many are hybrid or even nomadic. Fifty-one million (and counting) aren’t even employees at all, but strategically leveraged contractors engaged for project-based hire.

The pandemic has accelerated a long-simmering shift and changes many years in the making. We were dealing with a transforming workforce well before the pandemic revealed cracks in the foundations of many companies’ traditional FTE-focused models. For workers and employers alike, the so-called permanence of a full-time position filled by a single individual sitting at a desk in an office complex has become a relic of the past—whether they realize it yet or not. THE HORSES HAVE LEFT THE BARN …and corralling them back inside won’t be easy, even for the best HR ranch hands and talent acquisition wranglers riding the vast open range of today’s highly competitive employment market. For many workers and the companies that employ them, enticing full-time employees back to a cubicle won’t be possible using traditional methods.

From growing demands for remote working options to the increasing number of skilled professionals who shun becoming an FTE to begin with—especially women and younger men—optimizing the structure of your workforce in a proactive manner is critical to your company’s long-term success as we all emerge from more than two years of scrambling to quickly implement primarily reactive solutions. “WE’RE NOT RETURNING TO THE SAME WORKPLACE WE LEFT” A recent Gallup survey of 140,000 U.S.-based employees reveals just how drastically the very concept of work has changed since the start of the pandemic. According to the survey, 54% of employees currently working exclusively from home said they would look for another job if they were required to return to the office, while 38% of hybrid workers said they would do so as well. Additionally, many surveyed employees expect to return to a hybrid environment which allows them to split their week between the office and a remote setting.

Of course, the percentage of work—and workers—that can accommodate a remote workforce environment varies from company to company. That said, Gallup estimates that around 50% of the full-time workforce—about 60 million workers—feel their current job can be done remotely in some way, shape, or form. And savvy employers have come to appreciate the unexpected benefits of alternative workforce models in terms of productivity, cost reduction, and employee satisfaction. BEYOND THE TRADITIONAL FTE MODEL Attracting and retaining high-performing talent has become—or, more precisely, continues to be—a driving force for employers in today’s rapidly evolving and increasingly competitive business landscape. It will be critical for organizations to rethink how work gets done, and to build strategically aligned models for recruiting, retaining, and increasing the satisfaction of mission-critical workers.

Multiple generations, varying attitudes, preferences about work, and the impact of the pandemic have employers revisiting how to attract and retain talent. While benefits and culture are important, the road to employee satisfaction and high-performing teams requires a fundamental shift in the approach to work itself. If you are a company wanting to optimize your workforce and embrace the modernization of work, then begin thinking beyond employing just in-building, full-time employees. Start hiring for skills and projects, as opposed to merely filling positions. Transform your reward culture and embrace a more outcomes-based metric by improving communications, implementing expanded systems designed for collaboration, and leveraging the value of blended teams. And instead of being solely an employer of choice, strive to become a client of choice, too. Cultivate relationships with top talent and explore new ways to deploy that talent more effectively over the long run. Finally, understand that if you are not adapting now, then you are already behind.

The challenges are formidable, to be sure, but the opportunities can be extremely rewarding once you recognize the extent to which the world is markedly different from what it was just a few years ago. The future of hybrid work is now—and there’s no turning back. CEO at MBO Partners, building the future of work via a deep job platform connecting top independent professionals and enterprises worldwide