The Roe v. Wade culture war comes for the world of nail art

After the fall of Roe v. Wade, big corporations from J.P. Morgan to Meta to Disney to Netflix have rushed to align their messaging with the national zeitgeist—one that largely spurns the unpopular Supreme Court ruling.

But in the niche community of nail artists, a culture war is raging after a direct-to-consumer nail art company—which had amassed a loyal following on social media for its colorful polishes and nail art tools—announced that it was going to stay “neutral” on the decision. In the fan-led backlash that followed, it’s become clear that a political arena exists not just for billion-dollar corporations, but even for small businesses, which are finding it harder to stay on the sidelines when their consumers are joining the fray.

The embattled company is Maniology, a Honolulu, Hawaii-based nail care service that ships products (polish, manicure tools, and even subscription boxes) across the country. Earlier this week, it reportedly posted—then deleted—a notice on Facebook saying that it wasn’t going to take sides on Roe v. Wade, in respect for the “different feelings” of its customers. (Maniology did not respond to Fast Company‘s request for comment.)

“As I am writing this message, I am presenting from the viewpoint of Maniology,” the company’s owner, Ren Wu, wrote in the now-deleted, but widely circulated post. “Those of you who love Maniology do not need to agree with somebody else’s personal social belief system . . . No matter what your social beliefs are, we hope to have a place for you.”