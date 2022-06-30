The Roe v. Wade culture war comes for the world of nail art

After the fall of Roe v. Wade, big corporations from J.P. Morgan to Meta to Disney to Netflix have rushed to align their messaging with the national zeitgeist—one that largely spurns the unpopular Supreme Court ruling.
But in the niche community of nail artists, a culture war is raging after a direct-to-consumer nail art company—which had amassed a loyal following on social media for its colorful polishes and nail art tools—announced that it was going to stay “neutral” on the decision. In the fan-led backlash that followed, it’s become clear that a political arena exists not just for billion-dollar corporations, but even for small businesses, which are finding it harder to stay on the sidelines when their consumers are joining the fray.
The embattled company is Maniology, a Honolulu, Hawaii-based nail care service that ships products (polish, manicure tools, and even subscription boxes) across the country. Earlier this week, it reportedly posted—then deleted—a notice on Facebook saying that it wasn’t going to take sides on Roe v. Wade, in respect for the “different feelings” of its customers. (Maniology did not respond to Fast Company‘s request for comment.)
“As I am writing this message, I am presenting from the viewpoint of Maniology,” the company’s owner, Ren Wu, wrote in the now-deleted, but widely circulated post. “Those of you who love Maniology do not need to agree with somebody else’s personal social belief system . . . No matter what your social beliefs are, we hope to have a place for you.”
But that post drew the ire of a hyper-online nail artist community, which churns out a vibrant stream of glittering, holographic, rhinestone-studded eye candy on social media. On Instagram, a user called ruby_on_nails canceled a partnership with Maniology and argued that the brand was profiting off the ideals of feminism, diversity, and equality (one of its recent posts celebrates Pride Month by showcasing its rainbow manicure stamp kit) without actually standing behind those causes. Another user, who is among the brand’s ambassadors, urged Maniology to “take a stand, because it matters . . . We are watching.” Other users canceled subscriptions, and one began drafting a list of Maniology’s competitors for a boycott.
The criticisms were so overwhelming that Maniology first closed its Facebook comments section for a day—which came with a quip about taking a break for a “new manicure,” further roiling some customers—and then posted a response to the turmoil on Tuesday.
“Firstly, I want to express my empathy and sincere apologies to Maniology’s fans and associates who find my original message on the community insensitive or hurtful,” Wu wrote. “I feel it is important to clarify the meaning of my previous statement . . . With my limited knowledge of the Roe vs Wade case, my personal stand is in support of the women’s right to choose. However, I feel it is not appropriate for me to impose my personal stand on a free entity, in this case, Maniology. It belongs to our employees and everyone who simply loves creativity and finds nail art as a way of self-expression. This inclusivity is a core value.”
Despite Maniology’s stated embrace of inclusivity—and the grander ideal of art that transcends differences and unifies the human experience—it’s clear that the company’s attempt to avoid alienating any customers has alienated a great deal of them. And its apology appears to have done little to repair the damage.
In its corner of the internet, the nail art world appears to be signaling the need for a new brand playbook. In this moment of political division, the sidelines for brands are receding.