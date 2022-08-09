These shipping industry veterans are tackling a key cause of CO2 emissions near ports

This story is part of Fast Company’s Most Creative People in Business 2022 . Explore the full list of innovators who broke through this year—and had an impact on the world around us.

When a cargo ship waits in line outside a port, it can burn as much as 10 metric tons of fuel a day—emitting more than 30 tons of CO2 (about twice the average American’s annual carbon footprint), along with air pollution that reaches nearby neighborhoods. At various points late last year, as the supply chain crisis pushed port traffic to extremes, dozens of ships waited offshore for weeks outside the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

At Denmark-based Maersk, the second-largest shipping company in the world, business development executives Sebastian Klasterer Toft and David Samad spun out a new venture from the company’s offshore service division called Stillstrom in January to develop a new solution: buoys that let ships plug into electricity while they’re offshore instead of burning fuel oil, cutting both carbon emissions and costs.

Though some ports allow ships to plug into electric power when docked (and some governments, such as in California and Europe, are requiring it), the team recognized the need for offshore accessibility. Toft and Samad secured funding from Maersk and grants from the Danish Maritime Fund and the Danish Energy Agency for the venture, designating a team of roughly seven people to develop the novel technology. Right now they’re creating a pilot program in conjunction with offshore wind juggernaut Ørsted, which will launch later this year. Wind power will fuel the ships that in turn service Ørsted’s wind turbines at a site in the North Sea.