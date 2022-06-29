Live in an apartment? You can now share solar with everyone in your building

At an apartment building in Orlando, Florida, some tenants will now get solar power directly from panels on the roof. In an installation that’s first of a kind for the U.S., new technology will connect shared solar panels with individual apartments, rather than connecting only to the electric grid.

Typically, if an apartment building has solar panels, the power connects to common areas, benefitting the landlord rather than tenants. Some states, like California, have policies that give tenants access, but only through virtual credits that show up on electric bills later. “Really, how this differs is that this is a physical distribution of power,” says Mel Bergsneider, executive account manager at Allume Energy, the Australia-based company that makes the technology, called SolShare, which will be used at the Orlando apartments. “So not only does it connect the common meter, but it connects the tenants in that location . . . tenants get that ‘behind the meter’ access to solar.”

At the 296-unit complex in Orlando, solar panels will be installed to cover the 20% of the apartments that have the best solar energy potential, though the system could later expand. The SolShare tech tracks usage so the solar power can be sent to the units in the program on demand. “The SolShare can read, let’s say, apartment A, somebody’s using a hairdryer; in apartment B, they’re out on vacation, so there’s not going to be that much load in that apartment,” Bergsneider says. Then the technology can “distribute that solar allocation accordingly,” she says. “Essentially, what you’re doing is creating an infrastructure where you’re not only producing that power on site, but you’re also optimizing the way that you distribute that power to each one of the apartments.”

Since some power is lost as it gets transmitted, it’s more efficient to use solar power on-site rather than sending it back to the grid. There’s also an economic benefit. “Financially, for most solar projects, it’s more lucrative to actually consume the power on-site than it is to export it and get a bit of a diluted benefit or get like a certain percentage back from the retail cost of power,” she says.