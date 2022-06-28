5 ways to protect your personal data in a post-Roe world

The world changed for many people on Friday, June 24 when the Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade . Although the opinion had been leaked two months prior, the ruling was a gut punch nonetheless for millions of women—and none moreso than the hundreds of thousands who were already considering an abortion.

With the loss of Constitutional protections and trigger laws quickly kicking in throughout the country, getting an abortion now is both more complicated and, legally at the very least, more dangerous. There has already been a surge in demand for Plan B pills that’s so big that CVS and Walmart have begun rationing the emergency contraceptive pills.

Several states are already threatening to use the ruling as a springboard, targeting doctors who perform abortions for prosecution—and some worry that patients could be targeted next.

HIPAA laws, which normally shield your medical information, do not apply when it comes to abortion. There’s an exception in the regulations that compels health providers to share data for law-enforcement purposes, such as a court order, subpoena, discovery request, or summons. And many apps women use have poor data privacy, which could be used against them.