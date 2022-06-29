Report: Many large companies that vowed to leave Russia are still active there

After Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, company after company worldwide announced intentions to leave the market. Some had larger toeholds than others, but public pressure eventually forced hundreds to make a clean break, according to the list maintained by Yale School of Management professor Jeffrey Sonnenfeld.

advertisement

advertisement

A new investigation released Tuesday, however, asserts that many companies that pledged to stop doing business in Russia have not fully withdrawn. The report, by a British organization called Moral Rating Agency founded in the invasion’s aftermath, evaluated the world’s top 200 companies. Of the 114 active in Russia when Ukraine was invaded, the organization says only seven companies (6%) have exited fully. Forty-four (39%)—many of them based in China—made no announcement at all. But 63 (55%) fell somewhere in between, withdrawing in part—but not completely—making them the target of MRA’s report. “Many of them claim they have cut ties with Russia but in fact continue with some activities or fail to follow through with promises,” the group says, a practice it refers to as “moralwashing.”

advertisement

advertisement

For its investigation, the organization graded companies on a fairly withering scale. It criticized companies that had retained buildings and employees to expedite potential reentry into the market; those that carved out “humanitarian” exceptions for certain products (such as Nestlé and PepsiCo continuing to sell milk); as well as those that vowed to sell assets or suspend activities but did so without giving any time frame. Terming these actions “loopholes,” MRA identified one more category of offenders: companies that publicly list the operations they are suspending but conveniently omit easily overlooked activities that could be costly to abandon. One example it cites is Apple’s materials sourcing. In March, noting it was “join[ing] all those around the world who are calling for peace,” Apple got plaudits for pausing product sales and even turning off Apple Pay—a move that earned it a class-action lawsuit from Russian consumers. MRA’s report dings Apple for saying it had “paused” product sales—essentially leaving the door open to reenter the Russian market—and for skipping any mention of ceasing imports of Russia’s gold, a key material in Apple products. (Although, the G-7’s just-announced ban on Russian gold could have new effects on this.) Apple did not respond to a request for comment from Fast Company.

advertisement

Another company that MRA considers to be in the so-called gray area is Walt Disney, which it claims still owns a port in St. Petersburg for its cruise line. Citing Russia’s “unprovoked invasion of Ukraine,” Disney said in early March that it was suspending all business there. It already had halted new film releases the previous week, and claimed that additional steps were being taken to shut down all remaining operations. “This includes content and product licensing, Disney Cruise Line activities, National Geographic magazine and tours, local content productions, and linear channels,” it told the media. Certain business activities could be stopped immediately, the company explained, but others would take time “given contractual complexities.” Examples were TV channels and some content and product licensing. Disney declined to comment on MRA’s report. Some companies argued on day one that unwinding from Russia would take time. Banks such as Citigroup and Goldman Sachs committed to withdrawing without timetables, but MRA doesn’t accept this as an excuse. Its report notes that Citigroup and Goldman may have stopped taking on new customers, but both companies continue to actively conduct business with the ones they had before the invasion. Citigroup told Fast Company that it is continuing to reduce remaining operations in Russia, but “that due to the nature of banking and financial services operations, this decision will take time to execute.” (Goldman didn’t respond to an inquiry.)

advertisement

Whatever the case, MRA is unsympathetic to companies that continue operating in Russia, and the ones its campaign seeks to apply the most pressure to are companies that have pledged to leave and simply haven’t. “Russia is such a hot potato that companies are ‘moralwashing’ to hide their inaction or incomplete action,” MRA founder Mark Dixon said in a statement, adding that when they admit they haven’t withdrawn fully, “they are masterful at coming up with excuses. I wish they would spend as much energy leaving Russia completely as they spend pretending that they already have.”