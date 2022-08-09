How investigative journalists Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor are training the next generation of reporters

This story is part of Fast Company’s Most Creative People in Business 2022 . Explore the full list of innovators who broke through this year—and had an impact on the world around us.

In 2017, New York Times journalists Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey published the results of their 18-month-long investigation into movie mogul Harvey Weinstein’s long covered-up history of sexual harassment and assault.

Their groundbreaking reporting earned them a Pulitzer Prize for Public Service, helped fuel the Me Too movement, and led to the eventual trial and conviction of Weinstein. They wrote a book about pursuing the story, called She Said; a film adaptation is due in theaters in November. They wrote another book called Chasing the Truth, which came out last fall and targeted a new audience: high school and college-age journalists.

Kantor says that they were inspired by the young journalists who flocked to the pair’s 2019 book tour for She Said, full of questions. “At a time when it sometimes feels like the truth is collapsing, and so much is wrong in the world,” says Kantor, “we sensed that there were young people out there who saw journalism [as] a line of work that’s about engaging with the truth and creating progress.”