Children make up more than 40% of the world’s refugees. This 12-foot puppet tells their story

“The story we wanted to tell was of a young refugee—her challenges, her experiences on this long odyssey,” says Palestinian playwright and theater director Amir Nizar Zuabi, artistic director of The Walk. Conceived as a moving production by Good Chance Theatre in association with Handspring Puppet Company, the traveling public art festival follows Little Amal, a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl—who happens to be a 12-foot-tall puppet—on a four-month, nearly 5,000-mile journey to find her mother that started in July 2021 at the Syria-Turkey border and ended in the U.K.

Displacement and separation are not new concepts in Zuabi’s work. His 2014 play, Oh My Sweet Land, tells the stories of Syrian refugees through its narrator, who is looking for her Syrian lover. The Walk, with multiple scheduled events a day in 65 cities across 12 countries, is remarkable in that it shifted focus away from the despair associated with refugees and saluted the hope and perseverance of refugees on a global stage. Zuabi designed what was going to happen each day, which created a narrative that linked all of the events along Amal’s route, like “a bead on a string of a necklace,” as he puts it. The central idea he wanted to convey to onlookers was that when this young girl enters your city, she’s alone and afraid but also courageous, and, like any child, a little mischievous. He describes intentionally transferring the responsibility onto the viewer: “How do you want to welcome her?” As her story caught on, and people started following her journey, Zuabi was surprised by the warmth and generosity she received. Thousands turned out to see her on the beach in Marseilles, France, and for the final events in Manchester, England. The Turkey-to-U.K. portion of The Walk received funding from such organizations as Comic Relief, Arts Council England, and Backstage Trust, as well as public donations.

“This whole thing becomes an exercise in empathy,” he says. Humanitarian groups, schools, and artistic institutions in each city created welcome events in advance of Amal’s arrival. The Royal Opera House in London, for example, held performances by the Royal Ballet and Citizens of the World Choir, whose members include refugees and asylum seekers. At a birthday party for Amal in London, she went quiet at one point, remembering that she’s on her own. “Amal is actively searching for safety and happiness, but she’s also traumatized,” he says. “The tension between the two is why people come.” For many in the refugee community, particularly children, Zuabi says seeing Amal is a moment of pride because they see neighbors celebrating their stories.