This activist is organizing disaster recovery workers into a powerful labor force

In a world hammered by climate change, natural disasters like tornadoes, hurricanes, floods, and fires are becoming a grim way of life, especially for the labor force that treks from one region to another to perform disaster recovery work. Too often, that means toiling in dangerous conditions with virtually no labor protections, and—especially for those who are undocumented—being vulnerable to wage theft and other abuses. “These [are] the equivalents of the farmworkers of yesteryear, who would travel from crop to crop, season after season” without any recourse against bad employers, says Saket Soni, cofounder and executive director of the nonprofit Resilience Force.

Soni started his organization five years ago, to advocate for those workers and reframe their labor as indispensable in an era of climate disaster. But its origins can be traced to the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, when Soni—then a community organizer—headed to New Orleans for relief work. Once there, he quickly became an advocate for the migrant workers who had flocked to the region to rebuild homes and schools. “Katrina was supposed to have been a once-in-a-100-year storm,” Soni says. “What we didn’t know then was that the relentless pace of climate change would make these kinds of disasters more frequent and more destructive.”

By 2016, the workers Soni had met in New Orleans were chasing jobs in disaster zones across the Gulf Coast. “I’d get calls, often in the middle of the night, from a worker whose coworker had fallen from a roof or a worker trapped under rubble,” he says. Soni realized the work of disaster recovery was now perennial, spawning a dedicated labor force in need of protection. “A deep part of our process is to build that sense of vocation,” he says. “We’re trying to build a long-term career ladder out of resilience work.”