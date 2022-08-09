This nonprofit is putting senior citizens in affordable starchitect-designed apartments

This story is part of Fast Company’s Most Creative People in Business 2022 . Explore the full list of innovators who broke through this year—and had an impact on the world around us.

A new Daniel Libeskind-designed apartment building is set to open in Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood in 2023. The angular, 11-story building will have 190 units, indoor and outdoor gardens, and a stunning courtyard atrium.

But these starchitect-designed residences won’t be available to just anyone. They’re being developed in partnership with Selfhelp Realty Group, a Manhattan-based nonprofit that specializes in affordable housing for seniors. Called the Atrium at Sumner, the $132 million project received financing from the New York City Housing Authority: 57 of its apartments will be earmarked for homeless senior citizens; the rest are reserved for senior households making less than 60% of the area median income. Selfhelp Realty Group executive director Evelyn Wolff is especially enthusiastic about the atrium, which all the units will look out on. “[Libeskind] getting involved brings affordable housing design up to a new level,” says Wolff. “The idea of an atrium in a senior building is very exciting. It helps in socialization, [and] it brings in a lot of light.”

Under Wolff, Selfhelp has added 6 buildings to its portfolio over the past 12 years. It now runs a dozen buildings in the New York City area that serve more than 1,400 residents. (Monthly rents are roughly 30% of area median income; a one-bedroom in the Atrium at Sumner, for example, will run around $1,800 to $1,900.) Two additional buildings, including The Atrium, are under construction, and several more are in the planning stages.