The role of AI in the future of health care tech

Today, artificial intelligence (AI) serves as the engine behind the curtain of personalization, offering new opportunities for better service and improved personal experiences—and health care is no exception. With emerging technologies now making their way into our most established industries, AI has enormous potential to revolutionize health care.

The popularity of wearables is on the rise, allowing general practitioners to constantly monitor patients and collect vital data to fine-tune treatments. Not only can doctors benefit from data collected and processed by AI-powered algorithms, but the pharmaceutical industry is also looking to develop a more personalized approach to designing treatments and delivering therapies. The global market for AI-powered software is forecasted to reach $309.6 billion by 2026. The biggest barriers to the adoption of personalized health care have been overcome, but the journey has only just begun. The application of the AI-powered technologies in health care can be divided into three key groups: Patient-oriented AI solutions

Clinician-oriented AI solutions

Administrative-oriented AI solutions FOUR WAYS AI CAN IMPROVE THE MODERN HEALTH CARE SECTOR

I believe the future of AI in health care will arrive in the form of assisting professionals in a variety of responsibilities, from reading radiology images and analyzing health trends to making treatment plans and drug and device design. 1. DATA ANALYSIS With regards to big data, AI is capable of solving many of the major challenges facing the health care industry—volume, variety, velocity, and veracity. AI can bridge connections between various data sets and help analyze thousands of available treatments and pharmaceutical compounds to find the best treatment plan.

Thanks to machine learning and AI, health care institutions can collect, process, and store large data sets while eliminating the obstacles of manual processing. For example, researchers spent over 13 years studying and identifying 20,500 genes of human DNA, but with AI-based algorithms, this same process could be done in less than 24 hours. Faster and more accurate, AI solutions can detect the slightest changes on radiology or MRI screens to help prevent health complications. 2. ASSISTING EMERGENCY MEDICAL STAFF Emergency dispatchers have to recognize the early symptoms of cardiac arrest, as the time between making a 911 call and the ambulance’s arrival is critical for survival and recovery. AI-powered solutions can also help dispatchers by providing information that allows them to better assess symptoms and establish a diagnosis from a distance. According to a 2019 study, AI algorithms demonstrated better results in recognizing clues of cardiac arrest than human emergency dispatchers.

3. DISCOVERY AND DEVELOPMENT OF GENETIC MEDICINE AI is also widely used in genetics. Genetic diseases are rooted in altered protein binding, and as a rule, are usually uncurable. However, predicting such molecular alterations can help predict the likelihood of genetic disease. AI can help collect and analyze data on all known compounds and biomarkers. With this type of medical forecasting, AI can then design genetic medicine for the impending complications. The implementation of AI into the processes of genetic drug discovery can also help decrease the costs associated with the treatment of rare diseases. According to the Eversana health care system database, the costs associated with rare diseases among patients range from $8,812 to $140,044 per person per year.

4. CANCER RESEARCH AND TREATMENT In some cases, there isn’t enough data for cancer research and treatment, especially when it comes to radiation therapy. There is no digital database for organizing and collecting electronic health records to improve the quality of cancer treatment. AI can collect relevant medical data, evaluate the quality of the treatment plan, and optimize it if needed. AI can also help deliver better oncology outcomes due to its accuracy and ability to spot changes, even those that are unnoticeable to human eyes.

WHAT THE FUTURE HOLDS Personalized medicine is a new concept that has only just begun to evolve. It has the potential to improve and save the lives of millions. AI and machine learning open new horizons for rapid future medical breakthroughs. By leveraging the power of modern technologies, health care specialists can provide better and customized care to every patient. For example, 3D printing can help design custom medical devices as well as offer a tailored dose of medicine for every patient.

There are still numerous challenges ahead for personalized health care, such as a lack of trust in results delivered by AI and the need to meet specific requirements. As AI continues to penetrate the health care industry by becoming more widely adopted, it can improve routine workflows and drug discovery, assist medical and nonmedical staff, deliver information and answers faster, and help develop innovative therapies. And as this process unfolds, the future of personalized medicine can deliver results that not only help prevent illness but also allow people to live longer and healthier lives. Andrei Kasyanau is the CEO of Glorium Technologies