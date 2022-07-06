This VR gallery highlights famous stolen works of art by Rembrandt and Van Gogh

A new virtual art gallery features works by painters Caravaggio, Manet, Cezanne, Van Gogh, and Rembrandt that you won’t see any time soon in any real-world museum.

That’s because the five paintings in question were famously stolen from museums around the world, their current whereabouts unknown. But with a new app called The Stolen Art Gallery, art lovers can get up close to digitized versions of the paintings using a Meta Quest headset, and can hear spoken descriptions of the works (similar to a museum walking tour) via a virtual watch.

The app, from Brazilian tech firm Compass UOL, is also available for iOS and Android smartphones, but the VR headset does the best job of immersing viewers into a sparse, dark-walled gallery where they can have the somewhat eerie experience of actually approaching the paintings, potentially alongside friends or others in the same virtual session.

“Initially when we thought about the environment of the museum, we thought about building something similar to a typical museum: fancy building with a lot of content around the art pieces,” says Compass CEO and cofounder Alexis Rockenbach. “We ended up choosing a completely different approach, a minimalist approach, where you in this dark space where the only thing you really are paying attention to is the art piece.”